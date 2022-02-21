Fleet Review in Visakhapatnam on Monday to showcase India's naval strength

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The Port City is set to shine again on the global map as it will be hosting two major naval exercises. The stage is set for the much-awaited international fleet review on Monday and the multi-national naval exercise (MILAN) from February 25 to March 4.

This is the third President's Fleet Review (PFR) in Vizag. The first was held in 2006 and the second in 2016. President Ram Nath Kovind, who is also the Supreme Commander of Armed Forces, will review the naval fleet comprising over 60 ships and submarines and 55 aircraft on Monday.

This is the 12th PFR, which has a special significance as it is being conducted on the occasion of the 75th anniversary of India's Independence, celebrated as Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. INS Sumitra, an indigenously designed and built Saryu-class patrol vessel, will be the Presidential Yacht and lead the Presidential Column.

47 of 60 ships, subs for PFR built in India

Ships from all the naval commands and the Andaman and Nicobar Command have been anchored in four columns for the PFR. The Presidential Yacht will sail past 44 ships anchored in four lanes, and will be accorded the ceremonial salute, one by one.

As many as 47 out the 60 ships and submarines participating in the PFR, have been built in Indian shipyards. Each ship dressed in full regalia will salute the President as he passes.

The President will also review the Indian Naval Air Arm in a display of spectacular flypast by several helicopters and fixed-wing aircraft. In the final stage of the PFR, a mobile column of warships and submarines will steam past the Presidential Yacht.

Several enthralling waterfront activities, including Parade of Sails, Search and Rescue Demonstration at Sea, Aerobatics by Hawk aircraft and Water Para Jump by the elite Marine Commandos (MARCOS) will be part of the PFR.

A special first day cover and a commemorative stamp will be released by the President in the presence of Union Minister for Defence Rajnath Singh and Minister of State for Communications Devusinh J Chauhan. Chief of Naval Staff Admiral R Hari Kumar reviewed the overall preparations for the PFR.

MILAN 2022 from Feb 25

Over 45 countries have been invited for MILAN 2022. More than 15 foreign warships and aircraft, 11 Chiefs of Navies, Coast Guard and over 120 delegates will participate in the naval exercise. The City Parade on February 27 will be the highlight of MILAN. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will be the chief guest at the event.

There will be a carnival showcasing the local culture and art forms. Etikoppaka toys, Ponduru Khadi, handloom and handicrafts stalls will be set up. Stalls of local cuisine will also come up. Over two lakh people are expected to witness the parade. Stands have been erected all along the beach road in the city. Harbour Phase of MILAN will be held from February 25 to March 3.