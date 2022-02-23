Lorry owners association writes to APRDC urging it to repair roads

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh Lorry Owners Association (APLOA) has submitted a representation to AP Road Development Corporation (APRDC) chairman K Subbaraju to carry out repair works on the damaged roads in the State.

According to APLOA representatives, the majority of the damaged roads are in the twin Godavari districts. In a press release issued here on Tuesday, association general secretary YV Eswara Rao said several roads including state highways were severely damaged following the untimely rains that lashed Andhra Pradesh last year.

As a result, motorists are facing difficulties while commuting on the damaged stretches and several accidents are being reported due to this. “

The transport sector has been reeling under a crisis due to the pandemic and other reasons. Adding to our woes, lorry owners are facing huge losses because of transporting commodities as tyres and other parts of several vehicles are getting damaged due to the bad roads. Besides that, the spiralling prices of fuel has become an additional burden,” Rao said. “Considering the plight of the transport sector, steps should be taken by the government and APRDC to carry out repair works on a war footing.”