Top Level Reshuffle: Anjaneyulu new Intelligence chief

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: IPS officer P Seetharama Anjaneyulu has been appointed as the new Intelligence chief of the State. In a reshuffle of top-level IAS and IPS officers on Tuesday night, the State government posted 1990-batch IAS officer, Dr KS Jawahar Reddy, as the Special Chief Secretary to the Chief Minister.

This is the first transfer of IPS officers, though a minor one, after the recent posting of 1992-batch officer Kasireddy VRN Reddy as the Director-General of Police (DGP).

In all, the government on Tuesday effected the transfer of three IPS and eight IAS officers. Chief Secretary Dr Sameer Sharma issued two separate orders transferring and giving new postings to the AIS officers.

The major among them is the posting of 1992-batch officer Seetharama Anjaneyulu as the DG, Intelligence. In fact, Anjaneyulu’s name was doing rounds as the successor of KVRN Reddy as the new Intelligence chief and on expected lines, the government gave him the pivotal post.

KVRN Reddy, who was holding the post of Intelligence chief, was transferred as the Director-General, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) in place of Anjaneyulu. Reddy, however, would hold the full additional charge of DGP. Additional DG, AP Special Police Battalions, Dr Shankha Brat Bagchi was posted as the DG, (Vigilance and Enforcement), relieving KVRN Reddy from the additional charge.

In IAS transfers, Jawahar Reddy, who was given the plum post of Special CS to CM, will continue to hold the post of Executive Officer, Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD).

Another major rejig was that of 1991-batch officer G Sai Prasad, who was posted as the Chief Commissioner of Land Administration (CCLA). Sai Prasad would be replacing Neerabh Kumar Prasad, a 1987-batch officer, who was transferred as Special CS to the government (environment, forests, science, and technology department). He was also given full additional charge as Special Chief Secretary (Revenue Lands and Disaster Management).

Sai Prasad was holding the post of Special CS (youth services and sports) before his elevation as the CCLA.In another significant posting, 1996-batch officer Shashibhushan Kumar was posted as the Principal Secretary (water resources department), relieving him from the post of Principal Secretary (HR), Finance Department. He will hold the full additional charge of Principal Secretary (Services and HRM) in the General Administration Department.

Rajat Bhargava, Special CS (excise, registration, and stamps), Revenue, was placed in a full additional charge of Special CS (youth services and sports). Principal Secretary Transport, Roads and Buildings, MT Krishna Babu was given full additional charge of the Transport Commissioner’s post, relieving Anjaneyulu. Babu Ahamed, who is presently the MD, AP Dairy Development Cooperative Federation Limited, has been given additional charge as Secretary to the APPSC, a post held by Seetharama Anjaneyulu.