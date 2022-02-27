STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
South Central Railway GM inspects track in V’wada-Gudivada section

Image for representational purpose only. (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway (SCR) general manager Sanjeev Kishore conducted a detailed inspection of the Gudivada-Vijayawada section on Saturday. He was accompanied by a divisional railway manager (DRM) Shivendra Mohan and other senior officials throughout the inspection.

The general manager commenced his inspection from Vijayawada and conducted a rear window inspection between Vijayawada and Gudivada section to check the track maintenance and safety aspects in the section.

Sanjeev Kishore inspected passenger amenities, circulating area facilities at the booking office at Gudivada. He also interacted with staff and trade union representatives and discussed staff welfare and received representations.

The GM further proceeded to the station manager’s office and checked safety aspects at Gudivada railway station. He inspected disaster management preparatory system arrangements and staff alertness response mechanism on call at Gudivada.

Sanjeev Kishore also inspected Nidamanuru railway station, goods siding, interacted with stake holders at GoodsSiding at Nidamanuru in Gudivada and discussed with officials for improvements of traffic facilities at Siding.

Later, he inspected safety aspects on Vempadu Drain in Gudivada - Vijayawada section along with officials. At Vijayawada, the GM inspected passenger amenities. After the inspection, he visited the Well-Being Pop Up Fest conducted by SCRWWO.

