Ukraine crisis: Student from Andhra Pradesh's Nellore among hundreds waiting near Hungary border

Darla Bhyula Bhanumathi, a medical student hailing from Janathapeta in Kavali of Nellore district, and her friends reached the Hungary border with the support of the Indian Embassy.

Published: 28th February 2022 03:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th February 2022 08:12 PM   |  A+A-

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE/TIRUPATI: The Indian embassy in Ukraine is continuously exploring ways and means to open up more border transit points with neighbouring countries for the evacuation of Indian citizens from the war-hit Ukraine.  

Darla Bhyula Bhanumathi, a medical student hailing from Janathapeta in Kavali of Nellore district, and her friends reached the Hungary border with the support of the Embassy. Bhanumathi informed her parents that she would reach Kavali within three days. 

Bhanumathi is studying in Ivano-Frankivsk National Medical University. She visited her hometown last December and returned to her college on January 21."Indian Embassy officials have contacted the students and asked them to reach the Hungary border," Bhanumathi's mother B Esther said and hoped for her daughter’s safe return from Ukraine. 

The embassy officials have made arrangements at the border for evacuating Indian students without any visa. Bhanumathi informed that the Indian Embassy officials have been closely monitoring the situation of students reaching the border areas.  

Sigh of relief

On the other hand, students who returned to their native places in Chittoor heaved a sigh of relief. "We are staying in the western part of the country which was less affected by the war, compared to the eastern part. The Indian Embassy has contacted us and evacuated us to Mumbai. Then onwards, the State government has been continuously monitoring us. The State government has arranged all possible support for shifting us to our native places, free of cost. We are thankful to the Indian embassy and Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy for their efforts for shifting stranded students," said K Praveen from Madanapalle. 

Praveen was accorded a warm welcome by Renigunta tahasildar Praveen. Emotional scenes were witnessed in Tirupati airport when the students arrived. 

Kalluru Gouthami, who is pursuing her Medical Education in Bukovinian State Medical University, said, "Most of the cities surrounding our area have been affected by the war. We had interrupted power supply and there was no cash in ATMs for purchasing groceries. Indian embassy officials have contacted us and asked us to shift to the Romanian border for evacuation. We walked more than 10 km to reach the border due to heavy traffic. There are  more than 200 students."

She reached Kadapa airport via Mumbai and thanked the State government and the district administration for making efforts to ensure their safe return from Ukraine. 

