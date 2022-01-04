NTR statue row: Section 144 imposed in Guntur district's Durgi village

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension continued to prevail at Durgi village in Gurazala following an attempt to vandalise the statue of former chief minister NT Rama Rao and the arrest of TDP leaders who staged a protest against the incident.

On Sunday evening, a person tried to vandalise the NTR statue. The video of the incident went viral on social media and police arrested the accused Koteswara Rao, son of a local YSRC leader. Following this, local TDP leaders gave a call for a strike on Monday.

To prevent any untoward incident, the police imposed Section 144 in the village and took several TDP leaders into preventive custody and arrested several party leaders. TDP Narasaraopet in-charge Chadalavada Aravind Babu was under house arrest.

Nandamuri Ramakrishna, NTR’s son said vandalising of the statue was equivalent to insulting the Telugus.

TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to DGP Gautam Sawang urging him to take strict action against the accused. TDP state chief K Atchannaidu, general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh condemned the attacks and alleged that the YSRC is trying to create disturbances in the state. Rural SP Vishal Gunni said the accused was arrested within two hours of the incident. “An impartial investigation will be done and necessary action will be taken,” he added.