STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

NTR statue row: Section 144 imposed in Guntur district's Durgi village

Following an attempt to vandalise NTR statue in Durgi village and subsequent protest calls, police imposed Section 144 in the village to prevent any untoward incident.

Published: 04th January 2022 09:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th January 2022 09:35 AM   |  A+A-

Police personnel can be seen deployed in Durgi village on Monday, Jan 3, 2022

Police personnel can be seen deployed in Durgi village on Monday, Jan 3, 2022

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Tension continued to prevail at Durgi village in Gurazala following an attempt to vandalise the statue of former chief minister NT Rama Rao and the arrest of TDP leaders who staged a protest against the incident.

On Sunday evening, a person tried to vandalise the NTR statue. The video of the incident went viral on social media and police arrested the accused Koteswara Rao, son of a local YSRC leader. Following this, local TDP leaders gave a call for a strike on Monday. 

To prevent any untoward incident, the police imposed Section 144 in the village and took several TDP leaders into preventive custody and arrested several party leaders. TDP Narasaraopet in-charge Chadalavada Aravind Babu was under house arrest. 

Nandamuri Ramakrishna, NTR’s son said vandalising of the statue was equivalent to insulting the Telugus.
TDP chief N Chandrababu Naidu wrote to DGP Gautam Sawang urging him to take strict action against the accused. TDP state chief K Atchannaidu, general secretary and MLC Nara Lokesh condemned the attacks and alleged that the YSRC is trying to create disturbances in the state. Rural SP Vishal Gunni said the accused was arrested within two hours of the incident. “An impartial investigation will be done and necessary action will be taken,” he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Durgi NTR statue incident YSRC TDP Nandamuri Ramakrishna K Atchannaidu Chadalavada Aravind Babu N Chandrababu Naidu
India Matters
An Indian policeman asks people to leave the Juhu beach amid restrictions imposed due to rising numbers of COVID-19 cases. (Photo | AP)
'Surge in cases indicative of third Covid wave in India, peak will arrive very soon': Expert
A health worker collect swab sample from a person in Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Weekend curfew to be imposed in Delhi amid Covid surge, work from home for govt staffers
It’s time to think about data equity
VK Uma Maheswaran with his pregnant cats Kshira and Irish at their valaikappu (baby shower). (Photo |EPS)
Fur party: Man throws baby shower for his cats in Coimbatore

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp