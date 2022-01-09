Teen wins Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year Award for anti-microbial, face-label towels

IVNP Prasad Babu By

ONGOLE: Divyesh Yeluri might be just 16 years old, but his determination to become an entrepreneur has not only helped him to become one but also to win the Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year Award-2021.

The teenager came up with the idea of a nature-friendly, anti-bacterial bath towel. At present, the towels, called ‘Towelight’, are manufactured at a unit in Himachal Pradesh. However, Divyesh plans on setting up a manufacturing unit in his native Telugu states.

Divyesh is the elder son of Yeluri Sambasiva Rao and Malathi. He is currently studying XI standard and pursuing IBDP course at Indus International School in Hyderabad.

The teen entrepreneur comes from a family of politicians and industrialists. His family owns Nova Agri tech industries and his father, Sambasiva Rao, is the MLA of Parchuru Assembly constituency in Prakasam district.

Divyesh came up with the idea of anti-microbial towels when he was studying in IX standard. He noticed that his towel was emitting a foul smell. On further research, he learnt that the bad smell was due to the microbes and bacteria developed inside the cloth.

Speaking to TNIE, Divyesh explained, “Towelight is infused with natural pure silver that has anti-microbial, anti-bacterial and anti-fungal properties. The silver technology also helps eliminate nasty odours, making it perfect for people with sensitive noses.”

Adding that the towels are face-labelled, the teenager said, “One wipes his/her private parts with the top part of a towel one day and the next day, uses that same part to wipe the face. This happens more often than we’d like to admit and ‘Towelight’ Towels helps prevent such situation.”

The towels with self-cleaning capacity don’t have to be washed for at least six months from the first use. The teen entrepreneur said his father was very encouraging and funded his idea with Rs 3 lakh.

Sambasiva Rao Yeluri said, “Since childhood, Divyesh always thought about inventions. I am very happy that he won the ‘Youngest Entrepreneur of the Year-2021 Award.”

Speaking of the hurdles that he faced in the beginning, the teenager said, “Due to the outbreak of Covid, I couldn’t make a big leap in my business in the last two seasons.”

However, he hopes for the best in the current financial year as he was receiving bulk orders from various places.

