Curbs in Vizag villages lifted, panel formed to solve ring net fishing row

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Prohibitory orders clamped on six fishermen villages following violent incidents over ring net fishing will be lifted on Monday. The ban on fishing by traditional and ring net fishermen will also be lifted as per the decision taken at a high level talks held with fishermen by a group of ministers here on Sunday. Briefing mediapersons after the meeting, ministers Kurasala Kannababu, Sidiri Appalaraju and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao said a committee with both traditional and ring net fishermen and officials was formed to find a solution to the contentious issue of fishing.

There will be six members from each fishermen group in the committee, which will be headed by joint collector M Venugopala Reddy. Marine SP, law and order DSP and fisheries joint director will be its members. The minister hoped the committee will find an amicable solution to the issue before January 20. He said the ban on fishing on the coast has been lifted.Earlier speaking at the meeting, YSRC MP Vijayasai Reddy said there was a need to find the root cause of the problem. Kanna Babu said Vizag is known as a peaceful district.

The meeting with fishermen by the ministers and Vijayasai Reddy was organised as per directive of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. Fishermen should cooperate in finding a peaceful solution to the problem, he demanded. Muttamsetti said the problem should be solved keeping the interests of the fishermen community in view. District collector A Mallikharjuna said everyone should exercise restraint to help the committee find a solution to the problem.

Stringent action will be taken if there is any conflict between the groups, he warned. Commissioner of police Manish Kumar Sinha said till the committee finds a solution to the problem, directives of the High Court will be implemented. DIG Ranga Rao, MLA Vasupalli Ganesh Kumar, fishermen corporation chairman Kola Guruvulu and fishermen leaders were present.

Fishing ban lifted

Traditional fishermen can do fishing along the coast. Ringnet boats having transponders will be allowed fishing beyond 8 km from the coast. Action will be taken if anyone violates the guidelines.