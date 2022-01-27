STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Nellore forest department to release 20,000 Olive Ridley hatchlings

Scores of turtles arrive for nesting from December while several locations in Nellore and Kavali divisions have been turtle destinations for several years. 

Published: 27th January 2022 07:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th January 2022 07:11 AM   |  A+A-

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

NELLORE: The Forest Department in the district plans to release 20,000 Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings into the sea this year. As part of the plan, the department has set up 12 hatcheries along the coast, where the eggs will be collected and protected throughout the incubation period that ranges between 45 to 60 days. 

The department has been collecting the eggs, which mother turtles lay in nests dug in the sand, to protect them from stray dogs, snakes and even humans. The district’s 169-km-long coastline covers 12 mandals. The hatcheries have been set up at Tupilipalem, Pamanchipalem, Srinivasasatram, Gummaladibba, Venkannapalem, Errannadibba, Utukuru, Ramachandrapuram, Kothur, Pathapalem, Kotha Satram villages in Nellore and Kavali range areas. Besides fencing the hatcheries, the department has also roped in watchers from local villages for a monthly pay of Rs 8,000.

Scores of turtles arrive here for nesting from December. Several locations in Nellore and Kavali divisions have been turtle destinations for several years. Meanwhile, local fishermen have been supporting the plan. They identify the turtle nests and inform the officials. The Forest Department has collected 1.80 lakh eggs and have released 1.50 lakh hatchlings into the sea over the past ten years. 

“The collected eggs are kept in the hatcheries. After the incubation period, turtles are released into the sea. Killing of turtles is an offense,’ said the Ravindranath Reddy, DFO, Sullurpeta. Olive Ridley sea turtles (Lepidochelys olivacea), also known as Pacific Ridley sea turtles, are listed as ‘vulnerable’ under the International Union for Conservation of Nature’s red list. They are known for their behaviour synchronised nesting in mass numbers called ‘arribadas.’

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Olive Ridley turtle hatchlings Forest Department Olive Ridley sea turtles Olive Ridley Turtles
India Matters
A woman gets a booster dose of Covid-19 vaccine in Chennai (Express Photo| P Jawahar)
No night curfew from January 28, no complete lockdown on Sunday: Tamil Nadu CM Stalin
For representational purposes (Express Illustrations/Amit Bandre)
Tata's Maharaja moment as Air India returns to its fold at last
Union Finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses the media. (Photo | EPS/Shekhar Yadav)
80% of Indians support tax on the wealthy in Budget: Survey
Assam CM Himanta Biswa Sarma (Photo | PTI)
Ambulances get priority over Assam CM's convoy, traffic to be paused for less than two minutes

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp