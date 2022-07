Visakhapatnam-Puri special train during Rath Yatra

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: The East Coast Railways is operating special trains to Puri and back during the Rath Yatra period for the convenience of pilgrims. Train No 08933 Visakhapatnam-Puri special will leave Visakhapatnam on July 8 at 2.30 pm and will reach Puri in the wee hours on July 9. In the return direction, train No. 08934 Puri-Visakhapatnam will leave Puri on July 9 at 8.25 pm and will reach Visakhapatnam on July 10 at 5.15 am.

Train No 08941 Gunupur -Puri special will leave Gunupur on July 9 at 3.15 am and reach Puri on the same day at 12.35 pm. In the return direction, train No. 08942 Puri-Gunupur will leave Puri on 09.07.2022 at 8.40 pm and will reach Gunupur on July 10 at 4 am. Train no 08975 Visakhapatnam-Puri special will leave Visakhapatnam on July 10 at 6.30 am. In the return direction, the train No. 08976 Puri-Visakhapatnam will leave Puri on July 11 at 1 am. Train No 08957 Gunupur -Puri special will leave Gunupur on July 10 at 4.30 am. Train No. 08958 Puri-Gunupur will leave Puri on July 10 at 8 pm.