Dr YSR Horticulture University scripts lesson on women empowerment

Members earn Rs 15,000 to Rs 20,000 every month by making artefacts using dried flowers

Published: 10th July 2022

The centre has skilled 300 women in the craft after it signed a memorandum of understanding with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams last October. (Photo | Express)

By D Surendra Kumar
Express News Service

TIRUPATI: Citrus Research Station (CRS) of Dr YSR Horticulture University in Tirupati has ensured that over 200 women have a stable monthly income. These women have been trained in the use of dried flowers in photo frames of deities, paperweights, bookmarks, pendants and the likes, giving the products a more aesthetic feel.    

Last October, the university signed an MoU with the Tirumala Tirupati Devasthanams (TTD) to use flowers used in prayers and religious rituals at TTD sub-temples in artefacts. As part of the project, 300 women were given training at the Skill Development Centre (SDC) in the city. Now, over 200 of them are earning between Rs 15,000 and Rs 20,000 every month. The TTD had also agreed to provide the SDC financial support of Rs 83.50 lakh for five years, out of which Rs S54 lakh were released.

As per the agreement, the Skill Development Centre receives nearly 80-100 kgs of dried flowers from
TTD sub-temples once every three days.“My husband does menial jobs and earns Rs 450 a day. Until sometime ago, he was the only earning member. After I received training in the use of dry flower technology at the SDC, I earn Rs 12,000-Rs 14,000 a month. We cleared all loans that we had availed during peak Covid time,’ said D Latha, a woman from Tirupati working at the SDC, said.

The products made by the SDC, Tirupati, are being sold at TTD temples in Visakhapatnam, Chennai, Bengaluru, Bhubaneswar and other major cities.  “Women who lost their jobs during Covid are getting employed here. We prepare handmade portraits and other products using water lily, chrysanthemum, roses, jasmine and other flowers supplied to us by the TTD sub-temples,” said Dr R.Nagaraju, principal scientists and head of CRS. At present, a PhD student, under the guidance of Dr Nagaraju, is working on a three to five-feet garland made with dried flowers.

Paperweights, portaits of deities and house decor items prepared with dried flowers by women at the Tirupati Skill Development Centre. (Photo | Express)

Every month, the SDC prepares nearly Rs 40 lakh worth of such artecrafts, and plans are afoot to scale up the production to Rs 60 lakh. Motivated by the success of the SDC, many universities from Karnataka and Tamil Nadu have approached Dr YSR Horticulture University seeking permission to access the technology. The university, with the support of the TTD, is also planning to construct a permanent building for the dry flower technology project, as part of which over 17,000 portraits have been prepared so far.

TTD SUPPLYING FLOWERS USED IN TEMPLES TO SDC
As per the agreement, the TTD supplies flowers used in prayers and religious activities at TTD sub-temples to the Skill Development Centre. The TTD had also agreed to provide financial support of Rs 83.50 lakh for five years, out of which Rs 54 lakh were released. Every month, the Skill Development Centre prepares nearly Rs 40 lakh worth of such artecrafts, and plans are afoot to scale up the production to Rs 60 lakh.     

