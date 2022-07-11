Power Ministry to hold Ujjwal fete from July 25

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: In its endeavour to achieve the objective of providing the best services to electricity consumers on par with global standards and showcase the achievements of the power sector at the national level, the state government has geared up to implement a special action plan to make Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya and Power@2047 celebrations a grand success.

The Union Ministry of Power (MoP) has decided to celebrate Ujjwal Bharat, Ujjwal Bhavishya and Power@2047 on a grand scale in all the districts across the country from July 25 to 31 as part of Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav. The celebrations are planned in all the 773 districts of the country at 1,546 places.

The Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE) has been assigned with the task of coordinating the event in 30 districts of the country. Out of the total, five districts (Visakhapatnam, Nellore, East Godavari, Kurnool and Anantapur) have been selected from Andhra Pradesh. The event in five districts in the State will be coordinated by the APSECM and SDA of AP. The events to be conducted in the remaining districts of AP have been assigned to REC (4 districts), NTPC (12) and PGCIL (5).

Bureau of Energy Efficiency Director-General Abhay Bakre said the MoP has already communicated to Chief Secretaries of all the States, including Andhra Pradesh, requesting them to support and involve the Energy Department, District Collectors and all the stakeholders to make the event memorable in the years to come.

The State government has issued an order appointing K Vijayanand, Special Chief Secretary of Energy Department, as the State Nodal Officer for the conduct of the event. Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has directed the department to effectively implement the special action plan to involve all the stakeholders with the support of the key departments and ensure maximum participation of general public and beneficiaries in the fete.

He also asked the Special Chief Secretary (Energy) to co-ordinate with district nodal officers and Central PSUs to celebrate the events in a manner which people of the State will remember in the years to come.

District Collectors have already been requested to coordinate with Central organisations, State and district level nodal officers and identify the locations in their respective districts for the conduct of the events. The district nodal officers of APSECM have met the District Collectors of East Godavari, Visakhapatnam, Nellore, Kurnool and Anantapur, requesting necessary support and coordination for the success of the event.

The celebrations include special programmes in recently electrified villages and places having significant freedom struggle history, exhibitions and screening of short videos covering themes like universal access and household integration, One Nation - One Grid, generation capacity enhancement, consumer rights and duties, renewable energy through rooftop solar panels etc.

