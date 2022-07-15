STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Women, students are easy prey for online loan sharks in Andhra Pradesh's Guntur district

With the internet reaching more remote corners, many people - mostly women, students and employees -are falling prey to such online apps.

Published: 15th July 2022 06:48 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th July 2022 06:48 AM   |  A+A-

Debt, Loan

Representational Image (Express Illustration)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Despite clearing her debt of Rs 1 lakh she took from online loan vendors, a woman from Chilakaluripet (Guntur) was shocked when her obscene morphed photos were shared with people in her phone contacts even as the loan sharks continued to blackmail her to pay more than what she owed them.

When she filed a police complaint, the police froze her account, but couldn't trace the harassers even days later.

In another instance, a woman from Chinakakani allegedly committed suicide recently after she was blackmailed that her private photos would be uploaded on social media if she failed to clear the pending interest amount on a loan of just Rs 20,000 she took from online vendors through their mobile apps.

With the internet reaching more remote corners, many people - mostly women, students and employees -are falling prey to such online apps.

Due to COVID-19, many families saw severe financial hardships, which forced them to seek easy loans even at high interest rates. Lack of awareness and the stigma to report such crimes to the police have only given impetus to the loan sharks to harass more people, said Addl SP K Supraja.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, she said that women personnel man reception desks at police stations and deal with such cases with empathy. "The chances of stopping such incidents are high only when people report them. Only then can we stop private photos or information from being leaked or shared online, and catch the culprits on time," she said.

She appealed to people to be very cautious while taking loans from apps and inform the police if they were being blackmailed into paying more money than what they owe. Meanwhile, Guntur district reported 125 cybercrime cases in the past six months.

The cybercrime police have identified 221 fraud loan apps on Play Store and requested Google to remove them.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Online loan Loan apps loan sharks
India Matters
US house of representatives- File photo used for representation.
'Necessary to help deter China': US House votes for India sanctions waiver over S-400 missile deal
A file photo of J Jayalalithaa, MG Ramachandran, and his wife Janaki. ( Express Archives)
Jaya and now: A tale of two AIADMK splits and why the twain shall never meet
Representational Image. (File Photo | AFP)
Free Covid booster doses for all adults from July 15 till next 75 days
Actor and filmmaker Pratap Pothen.
Actor-director Prathap Pothen of 'Meendum Oru Kaathal Kathai' fame passes away

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp