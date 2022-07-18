AP government wants to save Rs 350 crore energy per annum under housing scheme

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The Andhra Pradesh government has taken initiative to facilitate quality energy-efficient appliances at highly cost-effective prices to 15.60 lakh houses under the phase -1 of India’s biggest housing scheme -- Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu (NPI), which are expected to save 734 units of energy per house per annum, which amounts to Rs 350 crore for 15.6 lakh houses, besides helping improve the quality of life of beneficiaries.

During the virtual review meeting conducted with officials of the Housing Department and Andhra Pradesh State Energy Efficiency Development Corporation Limited (APSEEDCO), Special Chief Secretary for Housing Ajay Jain said the State government has proposed to implement energy efficiency measures and provide the best electricity infrastructure, besides supplying energy efficiency appliances at lesser prices to beneficiaries of the housing scheme.

During the launching of Navaratnalu Pedalandariki Illu housing programme, the government announced that it would make arrangements to facilitate cost-effective energy efficient appliances (4 LED bulbs, 2 LED tube lights and 2 energy efficient fans) to each beneficiary.However, the energy efficient appliances will be supplied purely based on the willingness of beneficiaries and it is not mandatory to get them.

Accordingly, the Housing Department has proposed to take up the procurement of energy-efficient appliances with the support of APSEEDCO through Energy Efficiency Services Limited (EESL). The effectiveness of the appliances was demonstrated to Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy during a review meeting a few days ago.

The Chief Minister suggested that the EESL should not compromise on the quality of products and directed the Housing Department to finalise the modalities for the supply of appliances. In view of this, APSEEDCO urged the EESL to supply energy-efficient appliances and for which the latter has agreed in principle to supply them at 30% less than market prices.

According to an estimate, 734 units of energy per house per annum can be conserved and Rs 350 crore can be saved per annum by using energy-efficient appliances in 15.6 lakh houses under the phase-1 of the scheme. About 50% of energy can be saved through energy-efficient fans, 90% through LED bulbs and 60% through LED tube lights.

“The CM is very keen on the provision of right to live with dignity to beneficiaries. He does not want to provide just a shelter to poor but a safe, decent and affordable place to live that makes a real difference in the life of a family. He directed officials to provide high-quality power infrastructure to YSR Jagananna Colonies and the best energy efficiency appliances to all the housing scheme beneficiaries. He wants to provide modern energy access to beneficiaries that can improve living conditions and expand economic opportunities,” Ajay Jain said.

