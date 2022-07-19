Andhra Pradesh's Gandikota to get ropeway, zipline to woo tourists

S Nagaraja Rao By

Express News Service

KADAPA: The Andhra Pradesh Tourism Development Corporation has allocated 1,130 acres for the development of Gandikota in Kadapa district as a tourist hub. Being executed by Adventaure Sports Academy in public private partnership, a ropeway and a zipline are coming up there at Rs 7.5 crore and Rs 1.5 crore, respectively. An estimated 12,000 tourists from Andhra Pradesh, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka and Maharashtra visit the village on Penna bank in a month. Moreover, tourism officials have allocated 16.5 acres at YSR Ghat in Idupulapaya for YSR Memorial Park to be built at Rs 20 crore before December-end. "Considering the importance of Gandikota, measures have been taken to develop it as a tourist hub. A detailed study was conducted before," said A Kullayai Swamy, district tourist officer. The department has also been offering a tourist circuit package to pilgrims visiting the district. It has arranged a weekend trip to Pushapagiri, Devuni Kadapa, Vontimitta, Siddavatam Fort and a few other places in the district.