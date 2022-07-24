Government college lecturer in Andhra Pradesh helping poor students crack competitive exams

Bandhavi Annam By

Express News Service

GUNTUR: Pulugu Deepak, a Mathematics lecturer, has become a ray of hope for students who aspire to become engineers and doctors, but can not afford the expensive coaching centres in cities. Deepak (42), a native of Guntur, has completed his graduation from NIT Warangal and has been working as a government lecturer.

While he was posted at Visannapeta Government College 12 years ago, he observed that intermediate students are struggling to crack Engineering Agricultural and Medical Common Entrance Test (EAMCET) due to lack of proper coaching. It gave him an idea to start coaching classes for interested students.

Speaking to The New Indian Express, he said many poor students, who can't afford hefty tuition fees of coaching centres, assume that they can’t secure good rank to get admission in universities and choose other options. "A student needs proper guidance to face the tough competition. So I started classes after my work hours," he said.

Initially, he started giving tuition in Mathematics, but realising the needs of the students, he roped in other lecturers to join him and started Biology, Physics, and Chemistry classes too. "When I first started, I observed that students lacked the basics, and due to which they are unable to crack the competitive exams. So we have introduced student-friendly teaching methods, and they worked magic on students and the student count increased gradually," he explains.

Over the past 12 years, more than 10,000 students from poor and middle-class families in Vijayawada and Guntur received coaching from him and several got placements in prestigious colleges and universities.

Explaining the difficulties he faced, Deepak said, "It was difficult to gather the students from various colleges and search for a suitable place to conduct classes. In the beginning, a few lecturers volunteered themselves for the cause to teach the students without fees, but eventually they became reluctant and quit. So it was hard to afford rent and pay fees to the trainers. But then my wife and parents stepped in and supported me financially. We have expanded our services, and now we are also holding online classes for JEE and NEET also."

Anjali, an engineering aspirant, said, "Though I'm good at Mathematics and Physics, Chemistry was a headache. After learning about Deepak sir from my cousin, I joined the class and now I’m surprised with my improvement. It boosted my confidence."

Srinadh, another student, also opined the same. "The techniques sir teaches us helped me a lot to solve problems faster," he said.

Speaking about his vision to provide his services to rural students, Deepak said, "I believe that students can do wonders if they are provided with proper guidance and resources, especially those in rural areas. So, in the future, I'm planning to extend my services to the students in rural areas and conduct coaching classes for them."

