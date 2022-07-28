Union Bank of India-Guntur holds retail expo for doctors at medical college
Union Bank of India-Guntur on Wednesday organised a retail exhibition for doctors at Guntur Medical College, and discussed retail and MSME products offered by the bank with them.
Published: 28th July 2022 05:01 AM | Last Updated: 28th July 2022 05:01 AM | A+A A-
GUNTUR: Union Bank of India-Guntur on Wednesday organised a retail exhibition for doctors at Guntur Medical College, and discussed retail and MSME products offered by the bank with them. Principal Ch Padmavathi Devi thanked the bank for its service during demonetisation and the Covid pandemic. V Brahmananda Reddy, CGM, FGMO, Vijayawada & SLBC Convenor, AP explained the products, especially those which focus on women, to all the participants. A Ravi Kumar, DGM & RH, Guntur thanked the college for holding the meet.