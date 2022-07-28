Union Bank of India-Guntur holds retail expo for doctors at medical college

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: Union Bank of India-Guntur on Wednesday organised a retail exhibition for doctors at Guntur Medical College, and discussed retail and MSME products offered by the bank with them. Principal Ch Padmavathi Devi thanked the bank for its service during demonetisation and the Covid pandemic. V Brahmananda Reddy, CGM, FGMO, Vijayawada & SLBC Convenor, AP explained the products, especially those which focus on women, to all the participants. A Ravi Kumar, DGM & RH, Guntur thanked the college for holding the meet.

GUNTUR: Union Bank of India-Guntur on Wednesday organised a retail exhibition for doctors at Guntur Medical College, and discussed retail and MSME products offered by the bank with them. Principal Ch Padmavathi Devi thanked the bank for its service during demonetisation and the Covid pandemic. V Brahmananda Reddy, CGM, FGMO, Vijayawada & SLBC Convenor, AP explained the products, especially those which focus on women, to all the participants. A Ravi Kumar, DGM & RH, Guntur thanked the college for holding the meet.