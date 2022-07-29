Educate farmers on meters: CM Jagan to Energy Department

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Energy Department to write to farmers explaining the benefits of installing meters for agricultural connections. Officials should inform the farmers that they will not be burdened with the fixing of meters and the entire power bill will be paid by the government. The success of the pilot project in Srikakulam, where almost 33.75 MU of energy was saved, should be highlighted as part of the awareness campaign, he suggested.

The farmers should also be informed that fixing of meters will help the authorities know the exact amount of power utilised, besides enabling them take steps to improve the supply of quality power, he said. Jagan also directed the authorities to provide agricultural power connections to all the applicants. Damaged power transformers should be immediately replaced to ensure supply of quality power to the agricultural sector, he asserted.

The Chief Minister held a review on the energy sector on Thursday and discussed the current coal crisis and its impact on thermal plants in the State. He ordered the officials to plan accordingly for supplying uninterrupted power to industries even during peak demand days and focus on better production from the Suliyari Coal Mines, which is being operated by the AP Mineral Development Corporation.

He said coal imports through seaway can be utilised at Krishnapatnam plant as it is close to the port and will help in reducing transportation costs and the officials should consider innovative ideas like coal swapping.The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have procured good quantum of power keeping in view the increasing demand.

They said Unit-3 of Krishnapatnam Power Plant will be operational from September this year, and the fifth stage of Vijayawada Thermal Plant will start power generation from February 2023. The demand for electricity is increasing every year, but there is a lack of supply of sufficient coal. Hence, the gap between demand and supply of power is increasing every year, they explained.

Reviewing the progress of Polavaram Power Project, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to finalise the tenders by December. The officials explained the progress of the works and informed him that the construction of two units with a capacity of 115 MW at Lower Sileru will be completed by April 2024. They informed that power supply was restored to all the houses in the flood-affected districts.

Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Energy Department Special CS K Vijayanand, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, APTransco CMD B Sridhar and other officials were present.

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy has directed the Energy Department to write to farmers explaining the benefits of installing meters for agricultural connections. Officials should inform the farmers that they will not be burdened with the fixing of meters and the entire power bill will be paid by the government. The success of the pilot project in Srikakulam, where almost 33.75 MU of energy was saved, should be highlighted as part of the awareness campaign, he suggested. The farmers should also be informed that fixing of meters will help the authorities know the exact amount of power utilised, besides enabling them take steps to improve the supply of quality power, he said. Jagan also directed the authorities to provide agricultural power connections to all the applicants. Damaged power transformers should be immediately replaced to ensure supply of quality power to the agricultural sector, he asserted. The Chief Minister held a review on the energy sector on Thursday and discussed the current coal crisis and its impact on thermal plants in the State. He ordered the officials to plan accordingly for supplying uninterrupted power to industries even during peak demand days and focus on better production from the Suliyari Coal Mines, which is being operated by the AP Mineral Development Corporation. He said coal imports through seaway can be utilised at Krishnapatnam plant as it is close to the port and will help in reducing transportation costs and the officials should consider innovative ideas like coal swapping.The officials informed the Chief Minister that they have procured good quantum of power keeping in view the increasing demand. They said Unit-3 of Krishnapatnam Power Plant will be operational from September this year, and the fifth stage of Vijayawada Thermal Plant will start power generation from February 2023. The demand for electricity is increasing every year, but there is a lack of supply of sufficient coal. Hence, the gap between demand and supply of power is increasing every year, they explained. Reviewing the progress of Polavaram Power Project, the Chief Minister instructed the authorities to finalise the tenders by December. The officials explained the progress of the works and informed him that the construction of two units with a capacity of 115 MW at Lower Sileru will be completed by April 2024. They informed that power supply was restored to all the houses in the flood-affected districts. Energy Minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy, Chief Secretary Sameer Sharma, Energy Department Special CS K Vijayanand, Finance Secretary N Gulzar, APTransco CMD B Sridhar and other officials were present.