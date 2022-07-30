Home States Andhra Pradesh

Godavari floods recede, water level touches 10-ft at Dowleswaram Barrage

7.45 lakh cusecs of water was discharged into the sea from the barrage.

Published: 30th July 2022 05:07 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th July 2022 05:07 AM   |  A+A-

Godavari flood water at Dowleswaram Barrage in East Godavari district. (File Photo | EPS)

For representational purpose. (File Photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

RAJAMAHENDRAVARAM/GUNTUR: With flood receding in river Godavari, water level at Dowleswaram Barrage was at 10.10 feet on Friday, according to flood conservator Kasi Visweswararao.
He said 7.45 lakh cusecs of water was discharged into the sea from the barrage. Flood inflows will further fall in the coming days, he added.

Meanwhile, West Godavari district Collector P Prasanti on Friday visited Kanakayalanka and Pedalanka lanka villages and reviewed relief operations. She directed the officials to continue medical camps and relief operations and conduct a door-to-door fever survey. The Collector also interacted with the villagers and enquired about supply of drinking water and essential commodities.

Eluru district Collector Prasanna Venkatesh directed district panchayat department officials to expedite removal of garbage piled up in the flood-affected villages in Velerupadu and Kukkunur mandals and take up clearing of the streets. He said the drinking water supply system was restored in 81 habitations in Velerupadu and 60 habitations in Kukkunur mandals. Power supply has been restored in 134 places in two mandals.

Water released

Around 10,000 cusecs of water was released from Pulichintala Irrigation Project on river Krishna after river Musi received heavy inflows following incessant rains in Telangana. Speaking to TNIE, project executive engineer Sashi Kumar said the project has been receiving heavy inflows of 12,000 cusecs. The project has 41 TMC water, he added.

If flood water from Nagarjuna Sagar is released, we might have to release more water from the project, he added. Mandal revenue officers and officials in Mangalagiri and Tadepalli were instructed to be alert to prevent any untoward incidents.

Thunderstorms likely in Rayalaseema

Light to moderate rains were reported in one or two places over coastal Andhra Pradesh and Rayalaseema. In 24 hours ending 8:30 am on Friday, the highest rainfall of 3 cm was reported in Rolla of Anantapur district. Thunderstorms accompanied by lightning are likely at isolated places in Rayalaseema on Saturday and in North Coastal districts and Rayalaseema on Sunday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Dowleswaram Barrage Andhra Pradesh floods
India Matters
Image of a person affected by monkeypox (Photo | World Health Organisation)
Monkeypox or Skin allergy? People rush to hospitals to check for symptoms
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi (Photo | PTI)
Which ruling forces are giving protection to spurious liquor mafias in Gujarat, asks Rahul
Image of UGC head office used for representational purpose (File photo | PTI)
Over 23,000 higher education courses to be made available for free on new portal: UGC
Panneerselvam and Edappadi K Palaniswamy. (File | P Jawahar/EPS)
AIADMK row: SC asks Madras HC to decide OPS faction plea against party meet, orders status quo

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp