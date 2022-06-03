Andhra Pradesh power departments organise Disha app awareness drive for women employees

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: With an objective to promote Disha App introduced by the Andhra Pradesh government for the safety of women, Andhra Pradesh power utilities have taken an initiative to motivate women employees in Vidyut Soudha to install the app on their smartphones.

APTRANSCO and APGENCO conducted an awareness programme on Disha App at Vidyut Soudha in Vijayawada on Thursday with the support of Disha Police Station, for the benefit of women employees. Disha App is basically a mobile application which women can use to alert nearest the police station in case of an emergency.

The State government, at the instance of Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy, is promoting the Disha App in a big way for the safety of women.

Stating that the awareness programme Disha App is being organised as per the suggestion of Energy Secretary B Sreedhar, B Malla Reddy, Joint MD (Vigilance & Security), APTRANSCO, exhorted women employees working in the power sector to install the Disha App on their mobiles without fail as it contains an emergency life saving security feature.

The way to download the Disha App on smart phones was demonstrated as part of the awareness programme.The women employees were also made aware of Disha SOS App , Disha SOS App registration, profile registration, shake trigger feature etc.

The women employees thanked the management for conducting the awareness programme for their safety.