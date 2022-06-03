Andhra Pradesh to import 31 lakh tonnes of coal for power plants

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All steps have been taken to import coal from foreign countries as directed by the Centre to overcome its shortage for power generation, said Andhra Pradesh Energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Holding a review meeting with the Energy Department officials at the Secretariat on Thursday, he said 10 per cent of the State's coal requirement will be imported. Steps have been taken to import a total of 31 lakh metric tonnes of coal from other countries.

Coal crisis in the State, for that mater in the country, started in October 2021. To overcome the shortage of coal and regulate its availability, the Centre had formed a committee with ministers of coal, railways and energy.

The committee meets every week to take stock of the situation and recommend certain measures to augment coal supplies.

To stabilise the coal situation in the State, as it is vital for the generation of thermal power, the committee had directed all the States to import 10 per cent of their coal requirements. "Accordingly, the State government is importing coal," he said.

"At present, thermal power plants in the country are having coal stocks for 2-3 days. Normally, coal supplied to the State by the Centre is stocked and utilised as required. As per the regulations, a thermal power plant should have coal stock required for 21 days," he explained.

According to an assessment of the Energy Department, power can be supplied as per the demand from June to September. An increase in the demand for power is expected in September and October owing to the new farming season.

The officials were directed to get the necessary energy allocations and ground the third unit in Krishnapatnam Thermal Power Plant.