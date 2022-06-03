STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Andhra Pradesh to import 31 lakh tonnes of coal for power plants

To overcome the shortage of coal and regulate its availability, the Centre had formed a committee with ministers of coal, railways and energy. 

Published: 03rd June 2022 07:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd June 2022 07:20 AM   |  A+A-

SCCL, coal, coal mining

Image used for representational purpose only

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: All steps have been taken to import coal from foreign countries as directed by the Centre to overcome its shortage for power generation, said Andhra Pradesh Energy minister Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy.

Holding a review meeting with the Energy Department officials at the Secretariat on Thursday, he said 10 per cent of the State's coal requirement will be imported. Steps have been taken to import a total of 31 lakh metric tonnes of coal from other countries. 

Coal crisis in the State, for that mater in the country, started in October 2021. To overcome the shortage of coal and regulate its availability, the Centre had formed a committee with ministers of coal, railways and energy. 

The committee meets every week to take stock of the situation and recommend certain measures to augment coal supplies.

To stabilise the coal situation in the State, as it is vital for the generation of thermal power, the committee had directed all the States to import 10 per cent of their coal requirements. "Accordingly, the State government is importing coal," he said. 

"At present, thermal power plants in the country are having coal stocks for 2-3 days. Normally, coal supplied to the State by the Centre is stocked and utilised as required. As per the regulations, a thermal power plant should have coal stock required for 21 days," he  explained. 

According to an assessment of the Energy Department, power can be supplied as per the demand from June to September. An increase in the demand for power is expected in September and October owing to the new farming season.

The officials were directed to get the necessary energy allocations and ground the third unit in Krishnapatnam Thermal Power Plant. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy Andhra Pradesh Andhra power plants
India Matters
Shahi Idgah mosque in Mathura (Photo| Twitter)
From Tilewali to Shahi Idgah: UP judiciary faces rising number of 'survey requests' from Hindu parties
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Commercial LPG price cut by Rs 135 from June 1, no respite for domestic users
Villagers watch a burnt car that ran over and killed farmers, at Tikonia village in Lakhimpur Kheri, Uttar Pradesh. (Photo | AP)
Lakhimpur violence witness BKU leader Dilbag Singh attacked by bike-borne men
Bengaluru hospital overcharges patient, kin say cops locked up son for not clearing bill

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp