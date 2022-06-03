STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Ex-Andhra Pradesh minister Venkataramaiah Nani lays foundation for medical college in Machilipatnam

A central reception room, outpatient room, medicine, surgery, special rooms for orthopaedics, children's ward and heart-related problem treatment will be set up.

Andhra Pradesh Transport Minister Perni Venkataramaiah

Former Andhra Pradesh Cinematography Minister Perni Venkataramaiah (Photo | YouTube screengrab)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Former Andhra Pradesh minister Perni Venkataramaiah Nani along with Krishna district collector P Ranjith Basha on Thursday laid foundation stone for conversion of government hospital in Machilipatnam as Medical College Hospital at an estimated cost of Rs 5 crore.

Speaking on the occasion, Ranjith Basha said that around Rs 5 crore will be spent for expediting civil, electrical and water supply related works to develop the Medical College Hospital by September-end. A central reception room, outpatient room, medicine, surgery, special rooms for orthopaedics, children's ward and heart-related problem treatment will be set up, he said.

The Collector further said that special rooms will also be arranged for professors and assistant professors. After completing all the work the Indian Medical Counselling team will inspect the facilities developed at the hospital and grant permissions for the opening of the Medical College Hospital.

Perni Nani said that the government has given priority to building medical colleges in Palnadu and Machilipatnam. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan held talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi and brought Central funds for the medical college works along with the State funds.

Accordingly, the Medical Council will inspect the college hospital in October this year. The existing hospital already has 80 per cent of the facilities and the government has sanctioned Rs 5 crore to complete the remaining works, he said.

Admissions to the medical college will begin from the upcoming academic year i.e. 2023. Around 150 students will be given admissions at the college. Earlier, the hospital had only 330 beds. Last year, however, 100 beds were added during the COVID pandemic, the MLA added.

