Andhra Pradesh government to soon apply drone technology in farming

K Madhu Sudhakar By

Express News Service

KURNOOL: The Andhra Pradesh government is reportedly planning to implement drone technology in crop fertilisation, a move that is not only expected to increase the yield but also significantly bring down the risk to the health of farmers.

While the advantages of drones are many, its application in agriculture will ensure that paddy, chilli, cotton, groundnut and other crops get the desired amount of fertiliser, insecticide or pesticide in the least time possible.

It is learnt from agricultural officials in the know that the Central and State governments have begun planning to introduce the technology in farming from the ensuing Kharif season itself.

As part of this, Rayalaseema is likely to get 500 drones, out of which 120 will be reserved for Chittoor, 100 for Kadapa, 100 for Anantapur, 50-60 for Nandyal, 70 for Kurnool and the rest for Rayachoti, Puttaparthi and Sri Balaji districts.

The drones can be hired from Rythu Bharosa Kendras (RBKs) and must be operated by authorised drone pilots even as the State government looks to train more people in flying them.

Joint Director of Agriculture (Kurnool) PL Varalakshmi said while the government is planning to introduce drone services in farming, no official order has been issued yet. "The authorities concerned are preparing the guidelines and standard operating system for drone application," she added.

K Krishna, a licensed pesticide and fertiliser distributor at Gonegandla, said, "Drones can help farmers reap higher crop yield if the technology is implemented effectively." P Lakshmi Naveen Gupta, an agriculture PG student, said drones in farming will protect farmers from exposure to harmful chemicals.