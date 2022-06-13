STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Class IX student ends life in Andhra Pradesh's Machilipatnam after being teased over PUBG loss

A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after family members teased him for losing a PUBG mobile game in Machilipatnam on Sunday.

Published: 13th June 2022 06:13 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th June 2022 06:13 AM   |  A+A-

PUBG (Photo | Express Illustrations)

PUBG (Photo | Express Illustrations)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: A 15-year-old boy allegedly committed suicide after family members teased him for losing a PUBG mobile game in Machilipatnam on Sunday.The deceased boy was identified as Vutukuru Prabhu, a class IX student.

He went to Machilipatnam to spend summer holidays with his father and family members. Prabhu’s father and mother got divorced a few years ago and he is currently residing with his mother in Vijayawada, said the police.  

According to Chilakalapudi Circle Inspector V Narayana, Prabhu and his cousins played Player Unknown's Battlegrounds (PUBG), a multi-player survival combat game, on Saturday night and he reportedly lost the game. The family members allegedly teased Prabhu and his father forbade him from playing the game continuously for hours. He was allegedly upset and depressed over making fun of him in front of other cousins.

"After dinner, he slept alone in a room and committed suicide by hanging. Family members said the boy used to play games on the mobile phone most of the time and was depressed after making fun of him for losing the game. When his father knocked on the door on Sunday morning, he did not open. The family members broke open the door only to see the boy hanging from the fan," said the inspector Narayana. 

However, his mother Poornima raised doubts over Prabhu’s death. "Based on her complaint, a case of suspicious death under Section 174 of the CrPC was registered.," Narayana added.

(If you are having suicidal thoughts, or are worried about a friend or need emotional support, someone is always there to listen. Call Sneha Foundation - 04424640050 or iCall, the Tata Institute of Social Sciences' helpline - 02225521111, which is available Monday to Saturday from 8 am to 10 pm)

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
PUBG PUBG loss Machilipatnam
India Matters
Siddhanth Kapoor. (Photo: Instagram)
Bollywood actor Shakti Kapoor's son detained for drugs consumption at a rave party
Congress interim chief Sonia Gandhi (L) and West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee (File photo| AFP and PTI)
BJP to consult UPA allies, Independents for Presidential candidate
Roman Babushikin, Russian Deputy Chief of Mission to India, speaks at the Russian Cultural Centre in Thiruvananthapuram on Sunday | B P Deepu
A Russian offer to med students back from war-hit Ukraine
Image used for representational purposes. (Photo | PTI)
Muslim-run gaushala to come up in Hyderabad

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp