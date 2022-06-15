Ministry of Home Affairs's cyber security meet in Visakhapatnam on Thursday

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: As part of Azadi Ki Amrut Mahotsav, the Ministry of Home Affairs (CIS Division) along with the Andhra Pradesh government and police will organise an awareness programme 'Cyber Safety and National Security' at VUDA Children’s Arena, Visakhapatnam, from 10 am on Thursday, said Director General of Police (DGP) K Rajendranath Reddy.

In a press release issued here on Tuesday, Rajendranath Reddy said the MHA's CIS Division is conducting awareness programmes in seven States, including Andhra Pradesh. The event will feature a cultural performance by the Union Ministry of Culture, Drama Academy, National School of Drama, expert discussions on cybercrime and other awareness programmes.

The District SPs will conduct awareness programmes on cyber crime at Srikakulam, Rajahmundry, Kakinada, Vijayawada, Guntur, Nellore, Kadapa, Kurnool, Tirupati and Anantapur on June 16, 17 and 18. Competitions such as cyber quiz, tagline and slogan contests will be held.