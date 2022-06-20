GITAM’s idea pitch competition

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: GITAM Deemed to be University Venture Development Centre (VDC) is organising a national-level idea pitching competition SmartIDEAthon - 2022. The core focus of the event is to encourage students to work on startups.

GITAM VDC Director Raja P Pappu mentioned that ideas relating to food & agriculture, clean/green technology, waste management, health tech & assistance technology, and water management should be submitted by July 3 at https://bit.ly/3O3IjMX . The competition is open to anyone from the country. The short-listed applicants should pitch their ideas as a team of two to a panel.

The winning team will get cash and grants (including a fully/partly sponsored trip to Boston) up to Rs 30,00,000. Six students (founders/co-founders) will be sponsored to visit Boston, USA, to attend the India@75 event.