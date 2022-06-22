Six teams to take part in Andhra Premier League

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: After conducting the third T20 between India and South Africa successfully at ACA VDCA Stadium, the Andhra Cricket Association is gearing up for the maiden season of Andhra Premier League (APL). The ACA announced the six franchisees -- Uttarandhra Lions, Rayalaseema Kings, Godavari Titans, Coastal Riders, Bezawada Tigers and Vizag Warriors –and unveiled their logos at a programme here on Tuesday. The APL is sponsored by the Shriram Group of Companies. Shriram APL T20 men’s tournament will be held from July 6 to 17.

Chairman of the APL governing council Y Satya Prasad said they were apprehensive about franchisee participation. However, 27 entries were received and of them nine were shortlisted. Finally, six franchisees won the bids. Twenty players and four supporting staff will be allowed for each team. Head coach, assistant coach and physio have been finalised for each team.

The basic objective of ACA to host the premier league is to promote cricket from grassroot level. It will be a platform for players from AP to showcase their talent at the national level. ACA was the first association to host a women’s T20 league in the country. Women APL T20 will be held from June 26 to July 3 and matches will be played in Vizianagaram. CEO ACA M. Siva Reddy said APL T20 logo was unveiled by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

Teams and franchisees

Uttarandhra Lions - KVR Estates

Rayalaseema Kings - Dasaradharami Reddy

Godavari Titans - Malwin Global

Coastal Riders - Surya Granites

Bezawada Tigers - Andhra Hospitals

Vizag Warriors - Pulsus Group

