Andhra Pradesh Government transfers IAS officers

Suresh Kumra Gadela, CEO of SVBC, was placed at the disposal of Tribal Welfare Department for posting as Managing Director, Girijana Cooperative Corporation (GCC).

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The State government on Tuesday transferred Katamaneni Bhaskar, Transport Commissioner, and posted him as Director, Mission Clean Krishna Godavari Canals. P Raja Babu, Special Officer and Managing Director of Andhra Pradesh Urban Finance and Development Corporation (APUFIDC), was given Full Additional Charge of Transport Commissioner till further orders. YVK Shanmukha Kumar, DFO of Nellore, was placed at the disposal of the Revenue (Endowmnets) Department for posting as Chief Executive Officer of Sri Venkateswara Bhakti Channel.

Suresh Kumra Gadela, CEO of SVBC, was placed at the disposal of Tribal Welfare Department for posting as Managing Director, Girijana Cooperative Corporation (GCC). Nellore Joint Collector MN Harnedhira Prasad was posted as additional CEO, YSR Aarogyasri Health Trust. Ronanki Kurmanath, Project Officer, ITDA, Parvathipuram, was posted as Nellore Joint Collector. O Anand, Joint Collector of Parvathipuram Manyam, was posted as PO of ITDA, Parvathipuram.

