STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Energy-saving project in schools by APSECM saves Rs 23 lakh 

A study was carried out in 51 out of 85 model schools to evaluate the impact of energy efficient appliances and actual energy savings in a scientific way.

Published: 30th June 2022 03:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 30th June 2022 03:27 AM   |  A+A-

energy-efficient appliances

energy-efficient appliances

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The pilot project of energy-efficient appliances being implemented in model schools by the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has started yielding good results. It has resulted in significant savings in terms of electricity bills of schools, besides creating an awareness on energy efficiency among the student community. 

The APSECM has implemented the pilot project, funded by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), in 85 model schools. As part of the project, obsolete electrical appliances have been replaced with energy efficient equipment. ‘

A study was carried out in 51 out of 85 model schools to evaluate the impact of energy efficient appliances and actual energy savings in a scientific way. About 3.79 lakh units of electricity per annum (monetary savings of around Rs 23 lakhs) was saved with the replacement of old electrical appliances. About 6.31 lakh units of electricity per annum is expected to be saved in 85 model schools with the implementation of the pilot project, the APSECM officials said. 

The APSECM has been implementing the project under the SPEED (State Partnership for Energy Efficiency Demonstration) programme of BEE in model schools to highlight the effectiveness of energy efficient devices and technologies through practical demonstration and create awareness on energy conservation among the student community. 

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand thanked the BEE for its continuous support to the APSECM. He also thanked Special Chief Secretary School Education B Rajasekhar for the co-operation in implementing the pilot project in schools. The APSECM will take up similar measures in other schools in a phased manner, he said. 

Energy Clubs to come up in schools 

The APSECM is establishing Energy Clubs in schools with the collaboration of the Education Department, to promote awareness on energy conservation on students. Debates, quiz programmes and other evens will be organised as part of the initiative to involve students in the energy efficiency movement. Several government schools in the State have come forward to set up Energy Clubs. The APSECM, with the BEE support, is keen on setting up Energy Clubs in all schools

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
APSECM Energy-Efficient Appliances School awareness Bureau of Energy Efficiency
India Matters
Senior Congress leader Prithviraj Chavan (File photo | PTI)
Maharashtra crisis: MVA will have to move SC against Governor's letter for floor test, says Congress' Prithviraj Chavan
Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot (Photo | PTI)
Udaipur murder: Can't happen until there is link with radical elements at national, international levels, says CM
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann (Photo | PTI)
Agnipath: Punjab to bring resolution in Assembly
Former Karnataka CM BS Yediyurappa (Photo | PTI)
When not CM, BS Yediyurappa spends time travelling around the world

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp