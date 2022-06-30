Energy-saving project in schools by APSECM saves Rs 23 lakh 

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The pilot project of energy-efficient appliances being implemented in model schools by the Andhra Pradesh State Energy Conservation Mission (APSECM) has started yielding good results. It has resulted in significant savings in terms of electricity bills of schools, besides creating an awareness on energy efficiency among the student community.

The APSECM has implemented the pilot project, funded by the Bureau of Energy Efficiency (BEE), in 85 model schools. As part of the project, obsolete electrical appliances have been replaced with energy efficient equipment. ‘

A study was carried out in 51 out of 85 model schools to evaluate the impact of energy efficient appliances and actual energy savings in a scientific way. About 3.79 lakh units of electricity per annum (monetary savings of around Rs 23 lakhs) was saved with the replacement of old electrical appliances. About 6.31 lakh units of electricity per annum is expected to be saved in 85 model schools with the implementation of the pilot project, the APSECM officials said.

The APSECM has been implementing the project under the SPEED (State Partnership for Energy Efficiency Demonstration) programme of BEE in model schools to highlight the effectiveness of energy efficient devices and technologies through practical demonstration and create awareness on energy conservation among the student community.

Special Chief Secretary (Energy) K Vijayanand thanked the BEE for its continuous support to the APSECM. He also thanked Special Chief Secretary School Education B Rajasekhar for the co-operation in implementing the pilot project in schools. The APSECM will take up similar measures in other schools in a phased manner, he said.

Energy Clubs to come up in schools

The APSECM is establishing Energy Clubs in schools with the collaboration of the Education Department, to promote awareness on energy conservation on students. Debates, quiz programmes and other evens will be organised as part of the initiative to involve students in the energy efficiency movement. Several government schools in the State have come forward to set up Energy Clubs. The APSECM, with the BEE support, is keen on setting up Energy Clubs in all schools