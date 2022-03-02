Nurse plants HIV positive story after being denied Rs 2,000 bribe

By Express News Service

KADAPA: In a shocking incident, a nurse in Proddatur government hospital left a newly delivered woman and her family in shock by falsely claiming that the woman tested positive for HIV as she did not give Rs 2,000 for assisting her during the delivery.

The woman’s family was in for a rude shock as she underwent tests for HIV twice before the delivery and the results came negative both times. The nurse later told the woman that she just wanted to scare her for not giving money. The hospital authorities conducted an enquiry and sent a report to the collector for further action.

According to information reaching here, B Subhashini of Somapuram village in Chapadu mandal was admitted to Proddutur government hospital for delivery on Sunday. The same night, she delivered a baby girl. After her safe delivery, a nurse, Latha, approached her and demanded Rs 2,000 for successfully facilitating the delivery.

Subhashini told the nurse that she does not have any money and that she will give her the money after her husband comes on Monday. In the morning, when Subhashini’s husband Guru Prasad and his relatives came to the hospital, Latha told them that the woman tested positive for HIV.

Guru Prasad later lodged a complaint with the hospital superintendent and also Proddutur II Town police against the nurse. Though a case was not registered till now, hospital superintendent David Selvin Raj said an inquiry has been conducted and the statement of the victim was recorded. He confirmed that Subhashini tested negative both times she underwent an HIV test. A report has been sent to collector V Viajayarama Raju for further action, he said.