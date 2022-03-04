STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Student died, two hospitalised after snake-bite in hostel room in Vizianagaram

The deceased was identified as M.Ranjit Kumar of Dalayipeta village and the other two students - E.Vamsi and V.Naveen are currently under treatment in a private hospital.

By Express News Service

VIZIANAGARAM: In a tragic incident, a class VIII student died after being bitten by a snake, and two others were hospitalized in a Government Social Welfare Boys’ Hostel, Kurupam in Vizianagaram district on Thursday midnight.

The deceased was identified as M.Ranjit Kumar of Dalayipeta village and the other two students - E.Vamsi and V.Naveen are currently under treatment in a private hospital, Vizianagaram.

Deputy Chief Minister Pamula Puspha Srivani and Joint Collector R. Mahesh Kumar visited the hospital and enquired about the treatment being provided to the victims.

According to sources, M.Ranjit Kumar of Dalayipeta, E.Vamsi of Jigaram, and V.Naveen of Jaggu Naidupeta villages were studying class 8 in Jyotiba Phule Government Residential School for Backward Class Students in Kurupam of Vizianagaram district.

On Thursday midnight, a venomous snake had bitten the three while they were asleep. Hostel staff had shifted the three to Parvathipuram Government Hospital, later they were shifted to Tirumala hospital in Vizianagaram.

Deputy Chief Minister P. Pushpa Srivani rushed to the hospital and inquired with the doctors about their health condition. R.Mahesh Kumar, the joint collector is monitoring the situation of the students.

Meanwhile, M.Ranjit Kumar had breathed his last as the venom of the snake had damaged the functioning of his inner organs. The remaining two are in ICU under treatment.

