STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

RVR & JC College of Engineering signs MoU with NIT-Warangal

Director NIT-Warangal Dr. NV Ramana Rao expressed happiness and promised to extend all help and resources required for academics, research and skill improvement for both students and faculty.

Published: 08th March 2022 04:20 AM  |   Last Updated: 08th March 2022 04:20 AM   |  A+A-

Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between RVR & JCEE and NIT-Warangal

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: RVR & JC College of Engineering president Dr Rayapati Srinivas announced that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between RVR & JCEE and NIT-Warangal to promote research and knowledge exchange.

Director NIT-Warangal Dr. NV Ramana Rao expressed happiness and promised to extend all help and resources required for academics, research and skill improvement for both students and faculty.RVR & JC secretary Rayapati Gopala Krishna said the MoU would help being in joint research projects, exchange of knowledge and ideas, which in turn will help the faculty and students meet the standards of NITs.

College principal Dr K Ravindra said the mutual cooperation between the two institutes will benefit the college in transfer of technology, dissemination of knowledge, academic and reseacrch collaboration etc.
President Dr Rayapati Srinivas, secretary and correspondent Rayapati Gopala Krishna, treasurer Dr K Krishna Prasad, principal Dr K Ravindra and others were present.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
RVR & JCEE NIT-Warangal MoU
India Matters
Uttar Pradesh CM Yogi Adityanath (Photo | PTI)
2022 Assembly elections: Exit polls predict win for BJP in Uttar Pradesh, AAP in Punjab
People wearing masks as a precaution against the coronavirus crowd a railway station platform as they wait to board trains in Mumbai. (Photo | AP)
No fourth wave of coronavirus will occur in India: Virologist T Jacob John
The 21-year-old Tamil Nadu youth is fighting for the Georgian National Legion paramilitary unit comprising of volunteers. (Photo | Twitter)
Tamil Nadu youth, rejected twice by Indian Army, now joins Ukrainian troops
P G Deepamol
Breaking the glass ceiling, Deepamol becomes Kerala's first woman ambulance driver

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp