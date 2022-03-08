RVR & JC College of Engineering signs MoU with NIT-Warangal

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: RVR & JC College of Engineering president Dr Rayapati Srinivas announced that a Memorandum of Understanding has been signed between RVR & JCEE and NIT-Warangal to promote research and knowledge exchange.

Director NIT-Warangal Dr. NV Ramana Rao expressed happiness and promised to extend all help and resources required for academics, research and skill improvement for both students and faculty.RVR & JC secretary Rayapati Gopala Krishna said the MoU would help being in joint research projects, exchange of knowledge and ideas, which in turn will help the faculty and students meet the standards of NITs.

College principal Dr K Ravindra said the mutual cooperation between the two institutes will benefit the college in transfer of technology, dissemination of knowledge, academic and reseacrch collaboration etc.

President Dr Rayapati Srinivas, secretary and correspondent Rayapati Gopala Krishna, treasurer Dr K Krishna Prasad, principal Dr K Ravindra and others were present.