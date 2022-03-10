STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Jagan fulfilled 95% of promises: YSRC MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy

The TDP had given 600 promises before the 2014 elections and failed to fulfil them, he reminded.

Published: 10th March 2022 05:38 AM  |   Last Updated: 10th March 2022 05:38 AM   |  A+A-

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy. ( File Photo)

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy (File Photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The ruling YSRC slammed the TDP for releasing a charge sheet on the 1,000-day rule of Jagan Mohan Reddy's government. YSRC MLA Kolusu Parthasarathy took exception to the TDP for releasing chargesheet on the government, which he said has fulfilled 95 per cent of its election promises within two years of coming to power.

Speaking to the media, the MLA flayed Atchannaidu, who was involved in the ESI scam, for spreading false propaganda against the government.

He said the state government has secured rank-1 in the country in the governance report card for 2021 evaluated by Skoch and TDP leaders have been misleading the public through malicious propaganda to defame the government out of sheer jealousy. He flayed TDP leaders for looting the State in the name of Janmabhoomi committees during their five-year rule. 

