Andhra Pradesh sees first Covid death in 10 days; positivity rate declines to 0.5 per cent

Andhra Pradesh reported a Covid fatality for the first time in 10 days even as the decline in the positivity rate continued as it stood at 0.5%, on Saturday.

Published: 13th March 2022 05:11 AM  |   Last Updated: 13th March 2022 06:40 AM   |  A+A-

COVID Death

Image used for representational purpose only. (File photo)

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Andhra Pradesh reported a Covid fatality for the first time in 10 days even as the decline in the positivity rate continued as it stood at 0.5%, on Saturday. An official media bulletin said the State saw 50 new infections emerging from over 12,500 samples tested in the 24 hours ending Saturday 9 am. With 12 fresh cases, Anantapur was the only district where the one-day surge was in double digits. Meanwhile, four other districts did not report any case in the 24 hours.

The aggregate new cases from Rayalaseema districts stood at 22. Nine positives emerged from the three north coastal Andhra districts. The actual Covid caseload came down to 633 with the recovery of another 77 patients. East Godavari has the highest of 204 active cases in the State while the figures in Kurnool and Srikakulam are in single digit. The lone fatality reported in the State was from Vizianagaram, a district which had not seen any Covid death since a month. As such, the Covid toll now stood at 14,730.

