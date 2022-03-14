New hydel projects to ensure reliable power

S Guru Srikanth By

VIJAYAWADA: New hydroelectric projects being planned and under execution in the State like Polavaram Hydro Electric Project, Lower Sileru Hydro Electric Project, Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Project and Chitrakonda Dam Toe Power Project are expected to reduce interruptions in the distribution feeders and enhance the reliability of power supply.

The Polavaram Hydro Electric Project works are progressing on 960 (12x80) MW unit at a cost of Rs 5,339 crore and it is expected to be completed in four years. The first three units will be completed by July 2023 and remaining nine units by January 2026 with an interval of two months to commission each unit from July 2024. As announced in the Assembly, the State government is determined to complete the Polavaram Irrigation Project by 2023.

The Polavaram Hydro Electric Project is coming up at Anguluru in Devipatnam mandal of East Godavari district. Zero date of the project was March 30, 2021, after the final construction agreement was reached with MEIL. Excavation, engineering and design activities of the hydro electric project are in progress now.

An additional two units of the Lower Sileru Hydro Electric Project (2x115 MW) are planned at a cost of Rs 571 crore and they are expected to be completed in two years.

Shirdi Sai Electrical Limited -- PES Engineers Private Limited Consortium has bagged the contract by submitting the lowest bid. Meanwhile, financial time up with REC Limited is under process, besides obtaining environmental clearance from the MoEFCC and the consent from the APERC.

The Upper Sileru Pumped Storage Project (9x150 MW) works are expected to be grounded by April 2022. Obtaining the stage-1 clearance for forest land (215 hectares) is under process. The agency for executing the project is likely to be finalised by the end of this month, officials said.

With regard to Chitrakonda (Balimela) Dam Toe Power Project, the Project Committee meeting is expected to be held soon to finalise modalities on the proposal of executing the project jointly by APGENCO and OHPC duly sharing the cost and benefits on a 50:50 basis.

