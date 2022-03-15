STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Phase-2 works of Kondaveedu Fort ghat road at brisk pace



Published: 15th March 2022 05:35 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th March 2022 05:35 AM   |  A+A-

Aerial view of 1st phase of ghat road leading to Kondaveedu Fort

Aerial view of 1st phase of ghat road leading to Kondaveedu Fort. (Photo | Express)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The second phase construction of ghat road at Kondaveedu Fort is in full swing. As the fort is being developed as a tourist spot, the government has taken up several development works. The 30-feet-wide and 680-metre-long road will be laid with an estimate of Rs 11.80 crore.

Though the construction works were scheduled to began in 2020, it was delayed due to Covid pandemic and delay in grant of permissions from the forest department.

Under the instructions of the Roads and Buildings department chief engineer Nayeemulla, who inaugurated the construction works in January, the officials have set a target to complete the works by the end of May.

Speaking on the occasion, Kondaveedu Fort Development Committee Convenor G Sivareddy said that footfall has increased after the first phase of the ghat road construction.

After the completion of the second phase, transportation will be more comfortable for the tourists as they will be able to reach directly to the fort from the foothill in their own vehicles safely, he said. Besides this, several other developmental works are ongoing on the hill.

