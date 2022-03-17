Rich tributes paid to Potti Sriramulu

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy paid floral tributes to the portrait of Potti Sriramulu on the birth anniversary of Amarajeevi at the State Secretariat on Wednesday. Ministers Vellampalli Srinivasa Rao and Muttamsetti Srinivasa Rao, RTI Commissioner Repala Srinivas, Arya Vysya Corporation Chairman Kuppam Prasad, AP Environmental Development Corporation Chairman Gubba Chandrasekhar and others were present on the occasion.

Governor Biswa Bhusan Harichandan paid rich tributes to Amarajeevi at a programme at the Raj Bhavan. He recalled the supreme sacrifice of Potti Sriramulu for the formation of Andhra Pradesh State. The YSRC celebrated the birth anniversary of Potti Sriramulu at the party central office. Paying tributes to Amarajeevi, MLC Ummareddy Venkateswarlu said Potti Sriramulu was a great leader who went on fast-unto-death to pressurise the Centre for creation of a separate State for Telugu-speaking areas of Madras Presidency. Sriramulu also fought for the entry of Dalits into temples in Nellore, he said.

MLC Lella Appi Reddy said Potti Sriramulu’s life is an inspiration to the younger generation. MLA Maddala Giridhar, Tirupati Smart City Corporation Chairperson Naramalli Padmaja, Navaratnalu programme implementation committee Vice-Chairman A Narayana Murthy and other party leaders were present.