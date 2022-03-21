STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
MEIL lauded for ensuring safety at site

Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL) is executing the Polavaram Irrigation Project

Published: 21st March 2022 08:23 AM

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Megha Engineering and Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), which is executing the Polavaram Irrigation Project, has received certificates of appreciation from the Water Resources Department and APGENCO for achieving four million safe hours at the Polavaram project site and one million safe hours at the hydroelectric project site.

The Water Resource Department stated that the appreciation certificate was presented to MEIL in recognition of its commendable achievement of reaching a milestone of four million safe man hours without Lost Time Injury (LTI) during  excavation of the foundation for the 960 MW Hydroelectric Power House taken up as part of the Polavaram Irrigation Project. 

APGENCO stated that the certificate of appreciation was presented to MEIL for achieving one million safe hours at the Polavaram Hydroelectric Project (12x80 MW) site without LTI from July 1 to December 31, 2021. 

