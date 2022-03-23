Gati Shakti Modal Cargo terminal commissioned in Andhra's Nakkanadoddi station

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: South Central Railway on Tuesday commissioned the first Gati-Shakti Multi-Modal Cargo Terminal at Nakkanadoddi station of Guntakal division.

In a press release issued here, SCR official spokesperson Ch Rakesh said that a new Gati-Shakti MultiModal Cargo Terminal policy has been introduced by the Indian Railways with a view to boost investment from industry in development of additional terminals for handling Rail cargos.

These terminals will ease the handling of freight commodities for transportation with enhanced facilities duly providing safe and secure transportation. Under this policy, apart from new sidings, the under-construction and existing private sidings/terminals can also migrate to convert as Gati-Shakti MultiModal Cargo Terminal.

Benefits of GCTs