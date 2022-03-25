STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Power department set up Rs 5 crore sub-station in Guntur city

Through this, the required electricity will be provided to the people in the nearby areas for the next five years.

Power, energy, electricity, discom

Image used for representational purpose only.

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The electricity department has set up a sub-station at Kandula Road in the city with Rs 5 crore. Two 8 MVA transformers were set up at the new station. They will be connected with a 132 kV substation in Pedapalakaluru.This will provide uninterrupted electricity to the people even if any technical lapses occur, said the officials. A control panel has been set up to analyse power distribution and prevent technical lapses.

This will benefit about 10,000 residents at Kandula road, Chandramouli Nagar, Pattabhipuram, Krishna Nagar areas. As the commercial establishments have increased in this region, the load on the nearby power sub-station is high and the people are facing power cuts, especially during the summer.Through this, the required electricity will be provided to the people in the nearby areas for the next five years. The sub-station will make it easy to provide new connections without any hassle, the officials said.

