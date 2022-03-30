Consumers urged to reduce power usage

By Express News Service

ONGOLE: Andhra Pradesh Central Power Distribution Company Ltd (APCPDCL)-Ongole circle superintendent engineer KVG Satyanarayana the power consumption and demand reached its maximum level last week and appealed to the public to consume electricity with caution.

“In view of the ensuing summer season, the public should try to reduce power usage in the peak load times i.e., from 6 am to 10 am and again between 6 pm to 10 pm for a few days.” the SE said.

As part of the precautionary action plan, the SE contacted nearly 1,028 high tension consumers of the district through a teleconference system and enquired about power consumption and supply problems.

Further, the SE advised all consumers to use star-rated home appliances to reduce power consumption. He also suggested that all power switches should be put off wherever there is no real need for power.

“Power prices are very high as the demand has increased enormously. In these circumstances, it is better to decrease the regular power usage as much as we can,” he said.