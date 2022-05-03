STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Power generation hit in NTPC's Simhadri plant near Visakhapatnam

He said that on top priority power was restored to Simhachalam where Chandanotsavam was being held within half an hour.

Published: 03rd May 2022 11:01 AM  |   Last Updated: 03rd May 2022 11:01 AM   |  A+A-

NTPC’s thermal power plant in Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh

NTPC’s thermal power plant in Simhadri, Andhra Pradesh. (File photo | EPS)

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Generation of 2000 mw came to a halt at NTPC Simhadri due to breakdown in all of its units following tripping in the power grid on Tuesday.

NTPC sources said all four units at the plant were shut down at 3:30 am as there was trip in power grid. NTPC officials and personnel were working to restore the plant on a war footing. Sources said the plant will be restored by afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, Eastern Power Distribution Company (EPDCL) personnel started identifying the problem. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Eastern Power Distribution Company CMD K Santosh Rao said power supply to Visakhapatnam district was affected at 3:30 in the morning due to breakdown in units in Simhadri plant.

He said that on top priority power was restored to Simhachalam where Chandanotsavam was being held within half an hour. "Power supply was affected due to problem at 400 kV substation at Kalapaka in the district. Power supply was tripped maybe due to lightning at the 400 KV substation," he said and added that efforts are on to identify the reason and take remedial measures.

Rao said that the state draws 900 MW from NTPC Simhadri and entire supply was used for Visakhapatnam district. He said they procured electricity from alternative source to meet the shortage. Power supply was restored in GVMC area within half an hour and in rural area supply was restored in phases by 8 am.

Since there was power holiday to industries there was drop in consumption of 500 MW power. He hoped that regular supply from Simhadri will be restored by afternoon.
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
NTPC Simhadri Visakhapatnam Eastern Power Distribution Company Andhra Pradesh EPDCL
India Matters
Image for representational purpose only. (Photo | AP)
Nobody can be forced to undergo COVID-19 vaccinations: Supreme court
Image used for representation.
Dalit family stopped from using crematorium's platform for last rites of kin in MP; 3 held
(Photo | PTI)
Morale low as stagnation high across BSF ranks
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
RTC driver asked to produce selfie with relative’s body to avail leave

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp