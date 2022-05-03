Power generation hit in NTPC's Simhadri plant near Visakhapatnam

By Express News Service

VISAKHAPATNAM: Generation of 2000 mw came to a halt at NTPC Simhadri due to breakdown in all of its units following tripping in the power grid on Tuesday.

NTPC sources said all four units at the plant were shut down at 3:30 am as there was trip in power grid. NTPC officials and personnel were working to restore the plant on a war footing. Sources said the plant will be restored by afternoon or evening.

Meanwhile, Eastern Power Distribution Company (EPDCL) personnel started identifying the problem. Speaking to The New Indian Express, Eastern Power Distribution Company CMD K Santosh Rao said power supply to Visakhapatnam district was affected at 3:30 in the morning due to breakdown in units in Simhadri plant.

He said that on top priority power was restored to Simhachalam where Chandanotsavam was being held within half an hour. "Power supply was affected due to problem at 400 kV substation at Kalapaka in the district. Power supply was tripped maybe due to lightning at the 400 KV substation," he said and added that efforts are on to identify the reason and take remedial measures.

Rao said that the state draws 900 MW from NTPC Simhadri and entire supply was used for Visakhapatnam district. He said they procured electricity from alternative source to meet the shortage. Power supply was restored in GVMC area within half an hour and in rural area supply was restored in phases by 8 am.

Since there was power holiday to industries there was drop in consumption of 500 MW power. He hoped that regular supply from Simhadri will be restored by afternoon.

