STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home States Andhra Pradesh

Safety takes a back seat with 7 cops for 8 railway stations

The New Indian Express visited the Guntur railway station to take stock of the security measures in place. 

Published: 04th May 2022 05:45 AM  |   Last Updated: 04th May 2022 05:45 AM   |  A+A-

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

Image used for representational purpose only. (Photo | EPS)

By Bandhavi Annam
Express News Service

GUNTUR: Following the recent incidents of rape in railway stations, The New Indian Express visited the Guntur railway station to take stock of the security measures in place. Two incidents of gang rape were reported in Repalle and Gurazala railway stations, both in the undivided Guntur district, on May 1 and April 15 respectively. 

Eight railway stations, including Guntur which is a major station, come under the ambit of Guntur GRP. The duties of the GRP personnel include patrolling on tracks, guarding platforms and escorting in trains - that pass through their jurisdiction - to act against property offenders, mischief mongers, eve-teasers and anti-social elements. While the CCTV cameras at the station are fully functional, the shortage of government railway police (GRP) has posed a major challenge in maintaining proper surveillance at the railway stations.    

“The Guntur GRP was allocated 47 constables. However, currently, we are operating with just seven constables as the rest have either been transferred or posted to other duties,” inspector Venkateswarlu told TNIE. He further pointed out, “Though we try to manage night patrols and escorting in trains, it is hardly possible for seven constables to perform the duties of 47.’’

“With just seven personnel, how can we provide security and ensure the safety of the passengers?’’ another official questioned when asked about the issues pertaining to security lapses at the railway stations.
Confirming the same, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said there is a shortage of staff in the entire police department in the State. Speaking in Guntur, she added, “We have approached the Centre several times requesting for allotment of funds to strengthen the police department but in vain. We will take steps to increase the strength of police staff in order to prevent crimes against women in the State.’’

In response to TDP MLC Nara Lokesh’s remarks that crimes against women were on the rise due to the State government’s failure to prevent ganja cultivation and liquor consumption, she said people are aware of how former DGP Gautam Sawang took up an operation against ganja cultivation in the Agency Areas. “The government is also planning to provide alternative farming options to those who were involved in cultivating ganja,’’ she reported.

Ganja cultivation in Agency areas to be curbed

In response to Telugu Desam charge that crimes against women were on the rise due to the State government’s failure to prevent ganja cultivation and liquor consumption, Home Minister Taneti Vanitha said the government is planning to provide alternative farming options to those who were involved in cultivating ganja in Agency areas
 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
railway stations Rape government railway police shortage
India Matters
RBI governor Shaktikanta Das. (File Photo | EPS)
RBI rate hike may be good for the economy, but not for most of you
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
'COVID-19 is indeed airborne', confirms CCMB-CSIR study
Image used for representational purpose only. (File Photo)
Cotton seeds are as good as gold for Abilabad ryots
Union Minister Smriti Irani at Ponnada Anganwadi in Wayanad on Tuesday 
Smriti Irani’s Wayanad tour creates political ripples

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp