Police committed to women’s safety: DGP

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Director General of Police KV Rajendranath Reddy has said the Police Department is investigating crimes against women in the spirit of the Disha Act enacted by the State government though it is yet to get the assent from the Centre.

“The Disha Act mandates that investigation (into heinous crimes against women) should be completed in seven days and trial in 21 days. These are the major provisions of the Act and we have been implementing them in true spirit,’’ the DGP said.

Rajendranath Reddy, along with Home Minister Taneti Vanitha, addressed a media conference here on Thursday over the law and order situation in the State. Furnishing the figures for crimes against women, the Home Minister said the number of cases reported in the first three years of the YSRC government was less compared to the cases reported during the last three years of the previous TDP regime.

“Take the case of Lithuanian national, who was molested by two youngsters in Nellore district. As the victim might leave the nation, we had completed the trial in seven days after filing the chargesheet. If the police and the government are not serious pertaining to women’s safety, how is it possible?’’ the DGP asked.

Elaborating further, he said, “The investigation was completed in five days and statements of 20 witnesses were recorded in four days. In all, the investigation was completed in less than 10 days,” he said.

Referring to the Disha App, he said around 1.24 crore people have been provided an opportunity to interact with police pertaining to their problems without visiting the police station. Of the total, six lakh women have tested the app. The police have reached out to those in distress in 11,000 cases and 924 women have been rescued, he said.

“We are requesting women to register in the App apart from downloading it. Before I assumed charge as the DGP, only 37 lakh women registered in the app. The number has increased to 65 lakh now following a special drive conducted by police,” Rajendranath Reddy said, denouncing the allegations of misuse of the data through the Disha App.“It is wrong to comment that the entire law and order in the State has deteriorated going by some incidents. We are working with the spirit of the Disha Act,” the DGP asserted.

With respect to ganja smuggling, the DGP said 2 lakh kg of contraband was destroyed in the State. “Ganja is also being cultivated in neighbouring Telangana and Odisha. We are coordinating with the two States and others to curb the ganja smuggling. Branding the entire State as a hub of narcotics is not right just because of a few instances,” the DGP felt.

Vanitha asserted that the government is taking all steps to prevent crimes against women. The police response time in crimes against women has come down. At least 900 women have been rescued from trouble through the Disha App, she said. The Zero FIR concept has been initiated and Disha police stations have been set up to ensure the safety of women. Stringent punishment will act as a deterrent to crime against women. Hence, the government has come up with the Disha Act, she explained.

Vanitha alleged that the TDP was politicising the crimes against women to tarnish the image of the YSRC government. Mahila police have been deployed in every village for the safety of women. Referring to the Disha Act implementation, the Home Minister said the State government had already clarified the doubts of the Centre twice.