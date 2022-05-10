Six-month deadline to fix meters for farm power connections

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Minister for Energy Peddireddy Ramachandra Reddy has set a six-month deadline for Discoms to complete installation of electricity meters for 18 lakh agriculture connections in the State. Holding a review meeting with the Energy Department officials on Monday, he directed them to expedite works related to the payment of power subsidy to beneficiaries of agricultural connections under the Direct Benefit Transfer mode.

As part of the initiative, the government has decided to deposit the subsidy amount of free power to the agriculture sector in the bank accounts of farmers and let them pay their power bills to promote transparency and accountability.

The officials should ensure that farmers (beneficiaries of power subsidy) open bank accounts by the end of this month to facilitate the DBT. “By fixing meters to agriculture connections, the exact consumption of power by the farm sector will be known,” he said.

The initiative was implemented on a pilot basis in Srikakulam district in 2021-22. Electricity meters were fixed for 28,000 agriculture connections. A total of 101.51 million units of power was consumed by 26,000 connections in 2020-21 and accordingly subsidy amount was paid. In 2021-22, 67.76 million units of power was consumed and accordingly the subsidy amount of was paid. The initiative has helped to lessen the burden on the State exchequer, he explained.

Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy is giving top priority to agriculture. He wants uninterrupted supply of quality power free of cost to small and marginal farmers, he said. Brushing aside the criticism of Opposition on fixation of electricity meters for agriculture connections, he made it clear that it will in no way affect the free power supply. The cost of every unit used for agriculture purpose will be borne by the government, he said.

The Energy Minister also directed the officials to expedite provision of electricity connection to Jagananna Housing Colonies. The required funds and loans to Discoms for the purpose will be facilitated through the AP Power Finance Corporation. Power connections should also be given to borewells sunk under the YSR Jala Kala scheme on a priority basis, he added.