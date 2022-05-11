STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Slump in shrimp price leaves Bapatla aqua farmers in deep trouble

China is the second-largest importer of shrimp from India after the USA. It accounts for nearly 46.44 per cent of the volume of the shrimp exports. 

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: With the increase in investment cost and sudden fall in aqua product prices, aqua farmers are facing severe losses. The recent climate change and the spike in prices of medicines and food especially in shrimp culture have left the aqua farmers in deep trouble. Several varieties of shrimp is cultivated in about 1.5 lakh acres in coastal regions in Repalle and Chirala in Bapatla district. 

Due to its high quality, the shrimp species are famous in foreign countries too. Most of the shrimp cultivated in the region is exported to America, Japan, Thailand, Indonesia and Gulf countries.In the last month, the price of shrimp has witnessed a fall of Rs 90 to Rs 100 per kg. Along with the hike in prices of medicines, and labour costs, the frequent power cuts have also become a major problem for the shrimp farmers. 

As the cultivation is in a crucial stage, the shrimp ponds require aeration at night. But due to the power cuts, the farmers have to depend on generators, which are proving highly costly with increased diesel price. Speaking to TNIE, K Rama Rao, an aqua farmer with a shrimp farm in 10 acres, said usually he used to earn a profit ranging from Rs 5 lakh to Rs 10 lakh. 

But the prices of fish food and medicines have increased recently. As the shrimp cultivation is at a crucial stage, the ponds require aeration frequently. But due to power cuts, we have rented generators, the cost of which had peaked recently and so our investment. “If the low prices of shrimp continue further, it is extremely difficult for us to get even our investment back,” he lamented.

