Cyclone Asani: Flight services cancelled for third day at Visakhapatnam airport

VISAKHAPATNAM: Flight services were paralysed for the third day at Visakhapatnam airport on Wednesday due to cyclone Asani. Airport director Srinivasa Rao said all Indigo flights (22 arrivals and 22 departures) were cancelled.

Air Asia cancelled all flights (four arrivals and four departures). Air India cancelled all its flights (2 arrivals and 2 departures). SpiceJet cancelled Kolkata-Vizag flight service. However, in the late evening, Spice-Jet operated its evening flight to Hyderabad and Scoot airlines its international flight to Singapore late in the night.

If the situation improves, all flights will be resumed from Thursday. However, a final decision will be taken depending on the situation. Meanwhile, owing to the cyclone, Kakinada Port-Visakhapatnam trains in both directions were cancelled on Wednesday.