Parents of 600 students of Guntur's Vignan Lara Engineering College who got jobs felicitated

The parents of as many as 600 students, who secured jobs during campus interviews, were felicitated at Vignan Lara Engineering College here on Saturday. 

Published: 15th May 2022 07:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 15th May 2022 07:27 AM   |  A+A-

Vignan Lara Engineering College

Vignan Lara Engineering College (Photo| Facebook)

By Express News Service

GUNTUR: The parents of as many as 600 students, who secured jobs during campus interviews, were felicitated at Vignan Lara Engineering College here on Saturday. Speaking on the occasion, chairman Lavu Rathaiah said that 600 students secured jobs in over 50 companies. He also noted that Vignan is the only education university in which the parents of the students are felicitated, recognising their role in their children's achievements.

Wipro campus hiring national head Lavanam Ambala said that every student should consider their parents as their heroes. The students should be up-to-date and learn new technologies in order to keep up with the fast pacing world. 

