Andhra Pradesh CM to flag off 175 mobile vet clinics

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy will flag off 175 Mobile Ambulatory Veterinary Clinics (MAVCs) at his camp office in Tadepalli on Thursday. The State government is launching 340 Dr YSR Sanchaara Pasu Aarogya Seva or Mobile Ambulatory Veterinary Clinics (MAVC) in the State with an outlay of Rs 278 crore to strengthen the services delivery mechanism to ensure better accessibility of veterinary services extended by the animal husbandry department at the ground level.

In the first phase, 175 ambulatory vehicles with an outlay of Rs 143 crore will be launched and 165 MAVCs will be purchased with an outlay of Rs 135 crore in the second phase.MAVC is like 108 ambulances that come and serve in a matter of minutes with a single phone call in case of any road accidents. The Dr YSR MAVCs has been brought by the government with state-of-the-art facilities for livestock healthcare. The government is also responsible for the maintenance of these vehicles to provide essential and quality veterinary services to animals, including cattle and pets in the rural and urban areas.

“A total of Rs 155 crore has been allocated for maintenance of the vehicles, out of the total allocation of Rs 278 crore for the project. MAVCs provide artificial insemination services in addition to veterinary health services such as early veterinary diagnosis and treatment on the spot. It will also help the officials assess the spread and eradication of veterinary diseases in an area,’’ officials said.

The vehicle will have three staff including a veterinarian, an assistant with a veterinary diploma and a driver-cum-attendant. It is equipped with a small laboratory with a microscope to perform 20 types of manure tests, 15 types of blood tests, essential medicines, artificial insemination services and a hydraulic facility to load animals into the vehicle.

The Veterinary Telemedicine Facility with the tollfree number 1962 has been launched to make the State number one in the country in the livestock sector, make animal husbandry more profitable and provide better veterinary services closer to people.