Jagan leaves davos with deals worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore

By Express News Service

VIJAYAWADA: The five-day World Economic Forum at Davos in Switzerland has come to a close with Andhra Pradesh signing several Memoranda of Understanding (MoU), majorly in the field of green energy. Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy led a 17-member delegation to the summit, where the State exchanged deals worth Rs 1.25 lakh crore with Adani Green Energy, Aurobindo Realty Infrastructure, Greenko Group. The deals, if realised, are expected to make AP energy surplus with a total of 27,700 MW clean energy.

ArcelorMittal announced to invest in green energy along with Greenko and added it was doubling its investment in AP for the first time. Jagan met WEF Founder and Executive Chairman Prof Klaus Schwab, who noted that AP could play an important role in addressing food shortage.The State Government signed a pact with Ace Urban Developers for setting up a decarbonised manufacturing unit in Machilipatnam which would help to utilise green energy and also produce products with advanced technologies.

A deal with the WEF has also been struck to support industries through advanced manufacturing to reduce pollution, promote environmental balance, utilise green energy, enhance quality, and assist industries to achieve world-class products by emphasising technology.In his interaction with Dassault Systems and Mitsui OSK Lines, Jagan discussed port-based industrialisation in the State and elaborated on the Export Promotion Policy.

The CM shared his ambition to develop Visakhapatnam as a technology hub with focus on artificial intelligence with Tech Mahindra CEO and MD, CP Gurnani. The CEO offered to partner with Andhra University to draft a curriculum on high-end technology.

ED-tech firm to set up research center

Jagan held talks with heads of startups to develop Vizag as a hub for unicorn startups. BYJU’s extended full support to the State’s education sector. The ed-tech firm would set up a research and development center, besides providing curriculum to students